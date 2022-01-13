While being gripped with depression @andybabeM found a way to achieve her goal and built a home for her family

She revealed that she faced trouble with the builders which added to the stressful process of building a house

Saffas made their way to the comments section to join @andybabeM in celebrating her accomplishment

@andybabeM faced her fair share of troubles during her attempt to build a home for her family. Depression and frustration would not stop her as she celebrated the achievement of her goal on social media.

Disagreements with her mother accompanied by unprofessional builders were just some of the challenges that stood in the way of her dreams. Through dedication and perseverance, @andybabeM can finally say she made it.

She took to Twitter to express how grateful she is to have a home for herself and her family, South Africans soon followed with messages of congratulations.

This Saffa lady opened up about her battle with depression while she tried to build a home for her family. Image: @andybabeM

Source: Twitter

Her openness in sharing what she went through resulted in her post gaining over 6 100 likes on the microblogging application.

Social media users are proud of her dedication and perseverance

@Resilient_one1_ shared:

"You just inspired me... Congratulations!"

@NomaguguSamke wrote:

"I’m proud of you hun."

@DennisNknyne responded with:

"Hard work and dedication pays a lot..."

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Here you did well my sister, and blessings are coming. The ancestors have seen what you did."

@Jolinkomo1091 tweeted:

"Make the impossible... Possible. You are a living testimony."

@MAJOLALINDOKUH3 added:

"I'm proud of you @AndybabeM there is nothing more important than a shelter your parents are blessed to have you as their child usebenzile sis."

