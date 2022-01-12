A proud couple bought themselves a home and got the nicest wishes on social media from total strangers

Social media user @datkidROBO showed off the keys to their new home along with their sassy door mat

People took to the comment section to wish the couple well and to congratulate them on this awesome achievement

Owning your own home is the ultimate goals! This couple recently purchased a home together and could not be more proud of themselves.

This couple bought a home and they could not be more proud if their achievement.

Source: Twitter

It takes a lot to get to the point where you can own your own home, and it is definitely a major goal to reach as a couple.

Social media user @datkidROBO took to Twitter with a sweet and sassy snap, letting everyone know that they are homeowners!

The door mat in the picture reads: “Look at us, buying a house and sh*t.”

Congratulations! This is huge!

People shower the couple with blessings of many years of happy memories

Seeing the post, many took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their achievement. The door mat was the winner for many lol.

May they share many years of happy memories and make this house a warm and loving home!

Take a look at some of the sweet comments

@MLisiwe hyped the couple up by saying:

“Couples with Title Deeds.”

@RefilweMohlamo3 showed the homeowners some major love:

“Sbwl congratulations!”

@Nobemat12 thinks this is awesome:

