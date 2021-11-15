Social media user Tshepo Tss Mashigo flexed hard as he showed off his new beautiful home to the world

Tshepo shared the special moment with his mother and his inspiring post has been shared far and wide

People from all over Mzansi took to the comment section of Tshepo’s post to congratulate him on this awesome achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young man took to social media to show off his latest achievement – he’s a homeowner. Tshepo Tss Mashigo could not contain his feels and just had to show off his beautiful home.

Tshepo Tss Mashigo built his very own home and showed it off on social media, letting people know he did this for his momma. Image: @tshepo.t.mashigo

Source: Facebook

Owning your own home, knowing you will always have a roof over your and your family’s head, is the ultimate goal.

Taking to his Facebook page, Tshepo shared a bunch of pictures of his home. In the snaps you see Tshepo popping some bubbly to celebrate and he had his main lady right there with him, his momma.

Tshepo captioned the sweet post with: “Mama I made it!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tshepo’s post has been shared over 800 times as many helped celebrate his lit achievement. People of Mzansi took to the comment section to congratulate Tshepo on his win.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Delta Babydee said:

“Congrats hey, ngiyeza for house warming.”

Gifty Sipho Nkosi said:

“Congratulations are in order my outie, power to that.”

Lebo Mackay said:

“Congratulations!! This is beautiful."

Ntombi Twana Ntombi Twana said:

“Good job buddy. Ngcela wenze salad ye baked beans ne mayonnaise ke masewenza braai.”

Lebogang Ntsie said:

“Now this is a proud moment. Congratulations Tshepo, super proud of you.”

Tshidi Nakale said:

“That's awesome! Congratulations! May God bless you three times more my dear.”

“Congratulations”: Mzansi seriously inspired by a man’s glowing house

A South African guy has shared images displaying a massive improvement in his friend's life after showing an old house and a newly renovated house. South Africans are in disbelief as they believe there is something different when they compare the two yards, reported Briefly News.

@Ndi_MuVenda_ seems to be congratulating a friend and penned a post on Twitter which is attracting massive reactions.

Many social media users were then calling for an engineer to inspect the pictures to ensure the old house was really given a new look or these were two different snaps and locations.

Source: Briefly.co.za