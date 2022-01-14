One momma studied through raising her babies and recently watched as they started their education journey

@KeaKhutsoane studied her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees while having two children, and now she gets to watch them flourish

The degreed momma inspired many with her sweet post, studying and parenting could not have been easy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The first day of school is both a hard and proud moment for parents. Understanding the importance of education, this degreed momma beamed as her babies started their journey.

A social media user @KeaKhutsoane was filled with pride as her babies started school. Image: Twitter / @KeaKhutsoane

Source: Twitter

Motherhood is tough as it is. So, throwing years of studies on top of that takes a special kind of dedication.

A social media user who goes by the handle @KeaKhutsoane, shared a back to school picture of her two babies, letting peeps know that she studied through the formative years of both of their lives. She is a postgrad graduate, baby!

“My undergrad and postgrad degrees are starting their own academic journey

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Modimo, Kealeboga.”

Mzansi showers the inspiring momma with praise

Knowing how tough it is to raise children, fellow mothers flooded the comment section, praising this mom for achieving the impossible.

She has certainly paved the way for her babies, setting the best example for their academic journey. Peeps pray they have the best school year.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Refilwe_kumalo said:

“You’ve raised them while going through your own journey superwoman.”

@think_academics:

“Hapoooo...wishing them all the best. Welldone for paving way, mommy”

@porklady said:

@NjUhuruMapapu said:

@dlamini_judy said:

Man bags degree, pays tribute to mom and let’s her wear the graduation gown

A local graduate paid tribute to the beautiful woman who raised him, giving his mother the great honour of wearing a graduation gown and cap on his big day. The young man certainly feels an incredible achievement is just as much his mother's as it is his own and wanted to celebrate her too, reported Briefly News.

Heading online, popular student forum Varsity World shared the young man's touching story. Victor Dube had been left down and out after doing poorly in his matric year.

But choosing not to dwell on the disappointment, the young man decided to return to school and upgrade his marks.

"I wasn't a straight-A student but I was a hard worker, I only realised that when I did my matric twice that you can only achieve what you want if you put in the work and time."

Source: Briefly News