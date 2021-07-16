Man Bags Degree, Pays Tribute to Mom and Let’s Her Wear the Graduation Gown

A local Computer Sciences graduated has headed online to share his journey towards success and has thanked his mama for her support along the way

Victor Dube experienced many challenges along his journey but says hard work and the support of his family certainly got him through it

Wanting to honour his mom, the young man even let her wear his graduation cap and gown on the big day

A local graduate has paid tribute to the beautiful woman who raised him, giving his mother the great honour of wearing a graduation gown and cap on his big day. The young man certainly feels the incredible achievement is just as much his mother's as it is his own and wanted to celebrate her too.

, popular student forum Varsity World shared the young man's touching story. Victor Dube had been left down and out after doing poorly in his matric year.

But choosing not to dwell on the disappointment, the young man decided to return to school and upgrade his marks.

"I wasn't a straight-A student but I was a hard worker, I only realised that when I did my matric twice that you can only achieve what you want if you put in the work and time.

"I am raised by a single parent, I have 4 siblings so we are 5 in total me being the last born and the generation in my family to ever attend and complete varsity," dube shares.

The young man goes on the share that his deep love for computer sciences started all the way back in grade 10. Having been awarded the best learner for Computer Application Technology in his class, the young man decided to pursue a career in the field.

The road to obtaining his Computer Sciences degree has not always been easy, but the young man constantly felt encourages by the strength and support of his mother.

"Life challenges were there but lucky enough I had a supportive family, especially my mom she has been there ever since for me.

"My mom deserves all the honor so I gave her the gown because she deserves it. There is no one who deserves it more than her! my mom, friend and my study buddy," Dube ended.

Woman who once faced academic exclusion celebrates graduation: "Have Faith"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that one South African woman is definitely not letting her academic challenges through the years get the better of her. The recent Master's graduate has shared the many challenges of her journey and has encouraged others not to give up on their dreams.

Dimakatso Machetele's inspiring story was first shared by popular student forum, Varsity World. The brave young woman says her challenges began in matric after her final results did not permit her entry into university.

Frustrated but certainly not defeated, Machetele went on to re-write her matric in 2014 and finally gained entry into the University of Johannesburg.

"By God’s Grace, UJ had space for me just before the academic year commenced. During my first year at UJ, I failed two modules which resulted in me being an E1. That meant I had to pass all my second-semester modules or I’d be academically excluded. I managed to pass my first year and my undergrad.

" I graduated for my undergrad (BSc Life and Environmental Sciences) in record time," she shares.

Knowing full-well the challenges that would come if she chose to do her honours, Machetele decided to push on. Even while working a full-time job the young woman managed to complete her studies and is encouraging others to not give up on their dreams either.

She's also thanked the many educators and financial sponsors that have helped her along the way.

"I had to balance both school and work. I continued and did my MSc in Geography while working full time as well. I took a risk that I knew would pay out eventually. I’m grateful for the people who were part of my academic journey.

"May failure not defines one’s destination. The journey won’t be easy. It may be difficult and also emotionally tiring, but keep at it. Have faith. Work hard," she ends her inspirational post.

