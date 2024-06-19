A woman showed off glamorous Pep home pieces that she bought for a pretty sweet deal

The mom also managed to get awesome animation homeware for her son, who is attending school for the first time

The lady, Shwe Mopeli, plugged Mzansi with her debut haul that instantly tidied up her gorgeous kitchen

A mom on TikTok showed off her to-die-for Pep Home haul.

A smart Mzansi lady improved her kitchen without a construction team but with a few Pep homeware items. Image: @shwe_mopelii

Source: TikTok

The woman instantly transformed her already beautiful kitchen with Pep’s stunning kitchen staple pieces.

My beautiful kitchen

A woman named Shwe Mopeli showed off her gorgeous kitchen, which she decorated with Pep Home products. Mopeli did not have to hire a team of construction workers to achieve a jaw-dropping kitchen makeover.

All she had to do was buy Pep Home’s stunning staple pieces to enhance her already stunning home. The mom did not forget about her bundle of joy, who will be going to school for the first time. The boy's mom surprised her son with Spider-Man homeware to get excited about the new chapter.

Watch the video below:

Kitchen makeover with affordable PEP deals

Mopeli bought 17 items for R512. Some items were marked down and she scored a good deal for her kitchen. The items included:

Spoons

Cups

Mats

Vase

Jars

Lunchbox

Bottle

Plate

Cup

Plastic cutlery

She captioned her haul:

"I got to grab a few things at @pephome @pep_southafrica especially cos Aphiwe is now going to school. It's bittersweet but I am proud. So here's my very first #minipephaul @pep_home of many."

Netizens were satisfied with Mopeli’s splurge.

@Nhlanhla Madonsela saw something she liked:

"I'm getting the Spiderman bottles and dishes for my son."

@mamatsile is happy with the content:

"I'm glad I'm watching your video alone because my son will say he wants that combo of Spiderman."

@Thulisile vouched for PEP:

"Pep home is the best."

@Tshianeo is excited to see the final product:

"I really wanna see how you style those mirrors."

A true family man

