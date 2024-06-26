South Africans are currently experiencing a very crippled economic season.

A woman took to her TikTok to share how she can no longer afford her cravings as she took back a cake that she craved from Woolworths

The lady dusted many Mzansi netizens as they, too, understand the struggle of having to put. back some goodies that you promised yourself you would enjoy at home

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A South African woman hilariously showed the world South Africa’s economic state.

A Mzanso woman exposed South Africa's crippled economic state on TikTok. Image: @keitu_27

Source: TikTok

The lady had been shopping at Woolworths when she picked up a cake that she had been craving. However, she had to put it right back because she couldn’t afford it.

Cravings can wait

Many would say that grocery shopping is only complete once you fill the trolley with some of your favourite things, but today, no one would confess to ever saying that. South Africa’s economic state has humbled almost everybody, regardless of their tax bracket.

That may be why politicians are also thriving on the dark side of the economy. Nobody is entirely safe during this dry economic season.

The woman attempted to purchase a R100 tiny cake but tossed it back on the shelf once she realised it would run up her bill. She captioned her TikTok post:

Watch the video below:

Shopping at Woolworths

Mzansi has always known Woolworths to be the Beyoncé of all supermarkets, where not everybody could not walk in as though it were an accessible restroom. A woman on TikTok attempted to buy one of her favourite goodies from the store but took it back on the shelf when she realised she couldn’t afford it.

Yes, Mzansi, South Africa’s economic state has humbled even those who were once mistaken for rich. This is what netizens had to say:

@Grateful110 tried to comfort the lady:

"You will cry for R100. It's way too sweet and not as soft and fluffy as their fridge cakes."

@Tholly

"I always do this but no, Woolies is a scam sometime. The size of that cake and the price, no ways."

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared her monthly groceries, which amused Mzansi. The lady named Sissa Kape showed her coffee table filled with her monthly groceries while including over 12 bottles of Woolworths wine.

Kape only has six food items to cook for the month, which amused Mzansi. The TikTokker made it clear that her life is somewhat different by announcing that she is no wife material. Usually, this means that a woman could care less what the next person has to say about them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News