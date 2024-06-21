A South African woman on TikTok shared a video unpacking her R1 000 grocery haul from Woolworths

The haul included staples like milk, flour, maize meal, rice, sugar, pasta, cooking oil and canned food

The haul surprised viewers who thought she got a lot for her money, sparking a conversation about Woolworths prices compared to other stores

A Mzansi woman had netizens glued to their screens after sharing what she got for R1000 at Woolworths.

Woman shares Woolworths haul

A TikTok video by @raising_rainbow shows her unpacking her groceries, which included two boxes of long-life milk (each containing six boxes of 1L milk), 2.5 kg flour, two packets of 2.5 kg maize meal, 2kg rice, 2kg sugar, pasta, Weebix, Future Life, 2L canola oil, some tinned foods, peanut butter, amasi, four 1.5L bottles of Coca-Cola, three 1L fruit juices, some fruits, and other goods.

The groceries came to a total of R1 067, 79 and @raising_rainbow shared that they last for a month for a family of three.

Grocery haul impresses SA

The video received mostly positive feedback from netizens, who were impressed and surprised by how many items the woman got for R1 000 at Woolworths. Some even compared Woolworths' prices with those of other stores.

Queen Bee shared her shopping preferences:

I only buy meat at Woolies, nothing else ."

@zwivhuya responded:

"I think Woolies is cheaper than PnP on basics."

Thandeka Nkomo loved the grocery haul:

"The first grocery haul that makes sense."

user2951803612692 shared their thoughts:

"These items will be cheaper at Checkers."

Nonkululeko Mcanyana shared her views about shopping at Woolworths:

"I always said Woolies isn't that expensive only if you shop wisely."

ConstyMM asked:

How much is the lactose free milk?"

@Mrskillmonger said:

"I still can't believe Woolworths is cheaper than Pick 'n Pay ."

Lethabo Makola replied:

"Rice is R50 ko Shoprite."

JHB mom shows off R7k monthly groceries

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg mom and wife took to social media to share her pride in spending less than R8K on month-end groceries.

A TikTok video by @themulaudzis shows the woman's grocery haul, which amounted to R7 920,18. Items were purchased from Woolworths, Pick 'n Pay, Clicks, and Dischem.

She showed the various items she bought, which included different beverages, detergents, toiletries, tinned foods, meat, milk, juice, vegetables, snacks, baby products and more.

