A Johannesburg mom took to social media to share a video showing her recent month-end groceries

She spent R7 920 on groceries for her family, well under their usual monthly budget of R10-12 000

The video sparked discussion among viewers who were surprised by the family's grocery bill

A woman was proud she spent below her R12K grocery budget. Image: @themulaudzis

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg mom and wife took to social media to share her pride in spending less than R8K on month-end groceries.

Woman shares R7K groceries

A TikTok video by @themulaudzis shows the woman's grocery haul, which amounted to R7 920,18. Items were purchased from Woolworths, Pick 'n Pay, Clicks, and Dischem.

She showed the various items she bought, which included different beverages, detergents, toiletries, tinned foods, meat, milk, juice, vegetables, snacks, baby products and more.

She said she was proud of herself for spending less than R8 000 - a personal achievement for her as her family's monthly grocery budget is around R10-12k.

The Johannesburg family previously went viral on TikTok and featured on Briefly News for spending R8 230 on their groceries, leaving many netizens stunned.

Mzansi react to R7K groceries

The video sparked humour and intrigue from netizens who were amazed to see how much the family spends on groceries. Many commented that their budget was equivalent to an average person's salary.

Tumi Mantjiu commented:

" I just saw my salary being used for groceries in one go!."

Xoliswa Majola Jolinkomo Qengeba responded:

"Anifuni ngizohlala nani bazalwane? ." (You guys don't want me to live with you)."

nathy4lyf responded:

"Bafethu kanti nihola malini(How much do you guys earn?)."

Nomkhitha Sishiqa replied:

"The village in me buy 10kg of rice, sugar and maize meal ."

TKza1317 said:

"Lapho amaqanda ayi 18."

Tandokazi_Mamtolo commented:

"Hayi ngeke! I blame you Ramaphosa, 12k?!."

Lungi Omuhlesaid:

"Nina nidla umholo wami wonke (You guys eat my whole salary)."

Zandile intombi KwaMthimkhulu replied:

"To us eshlala sodwa sidla uR300 inyanga yonke (To us who live alone and survive on R300 only)."

University res student sweats over R1.8k grocery shop

Briefly News previously reported that the first semester of 2024 recently kicked off for many universities, which means a lot of getting ready to tackle the year.

The young woman shared that she would be staying in res and needed to stock up on supplies but was left in disbelief by the amount she had to pay.

The price of food is crippling people in South Africa. Basic needs are becoming luxuries, and many families are battling to get through the month.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News