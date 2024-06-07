A woman on TikTok took us to go grocery shopping at Makro and she was pleased with her haul

The lady, who also mentioned that she suffered from severe period pains, forced herself to go grocery shopping and spent R2 000 on groceries

The lifestyle content creator, Lindokuhle Hlangu, made it known that the groceries will last her for an extended period as she is a res student

A Mzansi woman spent R2K on groceries at Makro. Image: @lindokuhle_hlanguu

Source: TikTok

A woman on TikTok named Lindokuhle Hlangu shared her R2K worth of groceries from Makro. The lady told her followers that the groceries would last her for a long period of time.

Res grocery shopping

The hun is a res student and made sure to stack up her fridge and cupboards with food. Hlangu bought toilet paper, veggies, fruits, toiletries, detergents, dry ingredients, canned foods and dairy products.

Watch the video below:

Buying in bulk

Hlangu made it clear that she isn’t want to be thrilled by the idea of going grocery shopping therefore she prefers buying her essentials in bulk. She bought her toiletries and detergents in bulk hoping that they would not run out anytime soon.

A res student, Yonda Magubudela told Briefly News that she spends:

“R800-R1000 on groceries monthly.”

This is what Magubudela spends her money on:

Maize meal - 2kg costing R40

Flour -2 kg costing R40

Sugar -2kg costing R45

Rice -2kg costing R45

Oil - 500g costing R35

Veg - R150 (she buys it weekly)

Cereal that cost R250

Meat -R300

And lastly toiletries that cost around R350

Netizens had this to say in the comments:

@MamaLulu was shocked that Lindokuhle managed to buy all that food:

"Wait, all that alone, how long does it last?"

@Khanyi Kay was ready to sprint to the store:

"Hey girl. Which store is this? And where is it?"

We work for food

Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg mom took to social media to share a video showing her recent month-end groceries. She spent R7 920 on groceries for her family, well under their usual monthly budget of R10 000 to R12 000.

The video sparked discussion among viewers who were surprised by the family's grocery bill. She showed the various items she bought, which included different beverages, detergents, toiletries, tinned foods, meat, milk, juice, vegetables, snacks, baby products and more.

