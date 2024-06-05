“This Is Actually Smart”: Woman Gets Groceries as Birthday Presents

A woman on TikTok who celebrated her birthday opted for grocery items as gifts from her guests

The items included bottles of cooking oil, a few bags of washing powder, and bars of soap

People in the video's comment section loved the idea of getting household staples as birthday presents

A woman shared that she received grocery items for her birthday. Images: @mpumie076

Source: TikTok

Instead of getting material items, a woman who celebrated her birthday received groceries as presents.

Taking to her TikTok account, @mpumie076 shared pictures of herself wearing a "happy birthday" sash for her special day. Her guests and gifts also surrounded her at a table.

@mpumie076 received many bottles of cooking oil, a few bags of washing powder, and bars of soap, while bottles of fizzy drinks and a cake placed on a table with the grocery items added to the birthday spirit.

Take a look at the birthday lady's presents in the picture below:

The birthday hun and her guests posed behind the many grocery items she received. @mpumie076

Source: TikTok

Netizens love the grocery gift idea

People in the comment section could not help but share how great they found the gift-giving concept in the viral video.

@prudy_tiny said to the online community:

"I don't care who says what. These are the women we need. I need friends like this."

@glance301 thought it was a beautiful gesture but asked:

"What will she do with 18l of cooking oil? 750ml of olive oil lasts me almost two months."

@dimakatsomotjelele replied to the message:

These are non-perishable goods. She doesn’t have to consume them all at once. Instead of buying everything every month, she will buy meat, veggies, etc."

@ms.ziyanda loved the concept and said:

"This is actually smart."

Husband gifts wife a salon for her birthday

Briefly News previously reported a story about a thoughtful man who surprised his wife with the ultimate birthday gift: a beauty salon.

The Facebook post shared by the page Black Capitalist featured images of the loved-up couple posing and brandishing the keys to the new business establishment.

Many Mzansi netizens were moved by the husband's support and generous gesture toward growing his wife's business. Many considered the wife blessed and very lucky.

Source: Briefly News