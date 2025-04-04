Many fans on social media rallied to defend their favourite media personality, Bonang Matheba, from X trolls

This happened after a tweep trolled the reality TV star, mentioning that she was ageing very quickly

Netizens flooded the comment section defending Matheba and also claiming that she is ageing graciously

Bonang Matheba was trolled on social media by a netizen. Image: Supplied

Bathong! Trolls never know when to stop. The South African celebrated media personality Bonang Matheba made headlines on social media after an X user trolled her on how quickly she was aging.

The X user @Compaqllow shared a clip of Matheba being interviewed at the Brutal Fruit Spritzer exclusive event, The Pink Table in Cape Town and and trolled her on how old she now looked.

Netizens defend Bonang from trolls

Shortly after the netizen trolled the reality TV star, many netizens flooded the comment section, defending Matheba from the trolls. Here's what they had to say below:

@Emmy_Jiyane commented:

"Aibo, guys, she looks fine; it's just the hairline and the makeup was not for her."

@Nolundi_M responded:

"Just a slight shift kumaFillers, but she looks lovely - time changes us all phela."

@MosiaKaybee said:

"I mean... YES??? She is approaching her 40s. Surely you don’t expect her to look 20?"

@realnickjgood replied:

"Aging may be inevitable, but the alternative is far worse: not living long enough to age. We should embrace and celebrate aging!!!"

@SerojaneLennox mentioned:

"That usually happens when someone ages; it happens to every human, so this is not a new experience."

Fand defended Bonang Matheba from social media trolls. Image: Peter White

Fans gush over Bonang Matheba's cute pictures

Meanwhile, in February 2025, the media personality became the talk of the town after cute pictures of her were posted online. An online user, @QueenBs_World, shared some stunning pictures of the reality TV star, who celebrated New Year's Eve with her boyfriend, David Phume, wearing a colourful summer dress.

Shortly after the pictures of Bonang Matheba wearing a stunning colourful summer dress were posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting the reality TV star's beauty.

Fan cries after meeting Bonang Matheba

In November 2024, a South African content creator burst into tears after she met the iconic media personality Bonang Matheba. Previously, Molebogeng Mmakola, a content creator, shared a cute video on her TikTok page of herself crying as she met the reality TV star face-to-face.

Mmakola also mentioned in the caption that meeting Matheba has always been her dream, and she finally fulfilled that dream while attending the exclusive L'Oréal holiday dinner in Cape Town.

Bonang Matheba to lead L'Oréal Paris makeup masterclass

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared details of the House of BNG founder's exciting gig with the L'Oréal Paris team. She is set to lead a makeup masterclass with the renowned brand alongside UK-based makeup artist and influencer Uche Natori.

Not only will attendees be treated to some insightful makeup tips and tutorials, but they will also be provided with complete makeup kits and have a chance to mingle with fellow beauty lovers at the groundbreaking event.

