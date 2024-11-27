VIDEO: Fan Cries After Meeting Famous Media Personality Bonang Matheba
- The iconic media personality Bonang Matheba had one of her fans burst into tears after meeting her
- A content creator, Molebogeng Mmakola, posted a video of herself crying as she met Bonang at a L’Oréal holiday dinner in Cape Town
- The content shared how meeting Bonang Matheba was a dream come true for her, though she didn't expect to cry when she met the star
A South African content creator burst into tears after she met the iconic media personality Bonang Matheba.
Recently, Molebogeng Mmakola, a content creator, shared a cute video on her TikTok page of herself crying as she meets the reality TV star face-to-face.
Mmakola also mentioned in the caption that meeting Matheba has always been her dream, and she finally fulfilled that dream while attending the exclusive L'Oréal holiday dinner in Cape Town.
The video was captioned:
"I didn’t expect to cry honestly, I just wanted a cute video with B. Yall know how much this means to me."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to the video
Shortly after the content creator shared the video, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
Regomoditswe Tladi commented:
"Oooh I'd weep so hard not only because it's Bonang Matheba but because she taught me a lot about SELF CONFIDENCE."
Lerato | Business Coach said:
"She walked into the hospital emergency waiting room and I forgot I was sick, I watched in awe."
Zanele Makamo responded:
"Every girl needs a Bonang of some sort; this was beautiful to watch, man."
lee_sotenjwa replied:
"You guys even look alike."
@MelztheBrand_official wrote:
"You can just see how much of a lover she is."
Simphiwe Sibanyoni mentioned:
"This is so beautiful."
Bonang Matheba to lead L'Oréal Paris makeup masterclass
In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared details of the House of BNG founder's exciting gig with the L'Oréal Paris team.
She is set to lead a makeup masterclass with the renowned brand alongside UK-based makeup artist and influencer, Uche Natori. Not only will attendees be treated to some insightful makeup tips and tutorials, but they will also be provided with complete makeup kits and have a chance to mingle with fellow beauty lovers at the groundbreaking event.
