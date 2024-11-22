Bonang Matheba's anticipated make up masterclass with L'Oréal Paris is now sold out

The media personality is set to host the exciting event alongside UK-based make up artist/ influencer, Uche Natori

Mzansi congratulated Queen B and is looking forward to seeing their fave in action at the event

Bonang Matheba and Uche Natori have officially sold out their ancitipated make up masterclass!

Bonang Matheba's L'Oréal Paris masterclass sells out

The highly-anticipated L'Oréal Paris make up masterclass South Africa has officially sold out!

Bonang Matheba will be joined by Uche Natori, a UK-based make up artist and beauty influencer, to host the spectacular event and potentially share tips on how they manage to keep their faces snatched.

For a chance to attend, fans were encouraged to buy several L'Oréal Paris products, which could potentially score them a ticket or two.

The B'Dazzled star shared the news on her Twitter (X) page, and said she couldn't wait to see her supporters at the event:

"Our @lorealparis Masterclass is now sold out! Can’t wait to meet you all."

Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba's announcement

Netizens showed love to Lebonza and couldn't wait to see her:

_theramabelle showed love to the ladies:

"Two of the most beautiful women on earth. Wow."

Ndamase_Siya was excited:

"Oh, I can’t wait to see you!"

sel59194 declared:

"When the Queen commands, we shall respond!"

by_greatest posted:

"Everything with Bonang's name and face sells!"

Meanwhile, others sulked after failing to secure their spot at the event:

TtzMog said:

"OMG, I legit just sent my little sis to Menlyn to buy me the products a few minutes ago. I was so close, don’t you have any extra tickets B?"

IAmLeeyola was shattered:

"I wholeheartedly wanted to be there."

