Bonang Matheba has broken many hearts when she made an announcement about her reality show B'Dazzled

Matheba was responding to a fan who asked about this, but she said they will not be getting a season two

Reacting to the news, fans were very disappointed and have expressed this in a few Twitter (X) posts

Bonang Matheba's 'B'Dazzled' will not be getting a Season 2. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Why there won't be a season 2 of B'Dazzled

Taking to social media, Bonang Matheba broke many of her fans' hearts when she announced that her reality show B'Dazzled would only get one season.

Matheba was responding to a fan who asked about season two, but she said they will not be getting it.

Bonang previously told News24 that B'Dazzled was a way to motivate and educate her people.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Like the content on B'dazzled by Bonang, I want to focus on creating various kinds of platforms for the inspirational, educational and fun content that my followers want to see, and that I believe in. I want to motivate people, and even help them to become better versions of themselves by sharing my industry and entrepreneurial experiences."

Fans react with disappointment after Bonang's news

Reacting to the news, fans were very disappointed, and they were sure to let her know.

@ApheleleJody said:

"Get out let's fight l!!"

@Lethabo_Kiletji

"Bonang you enjoy breaking out hearts neh khante what happened to “Give The People What They Want… Bafe Moghel” ??? 😭😭😭"

@kabelocalvin_

"Bonang😭 Still earger for what's next😊💪🔥 When's the BNG party?🥹"

@Banele_Mlangeni

"This girl hates us 😭😂"

@LwandoSokupa

"I just finished watching your video with that Xhosa guy🤣👌 that "thixo wam" was so spot on🤣🤣🤞"

@SimplyIvy29

"But she has always said it bathong!! Let us just be happy that we got #Bdazzled on TV. 😫"

Bonang looks dazzling in Miss SA gown

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba stunned during her time on Miss SA with her stunning gowns. The online reactions to Bonang Matheba's outfits for her hosting gig at Miss South Africa were nothing but good.

The media personality wore gowns by Nigerian designers, which left Mzansi gagging at their quality.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News