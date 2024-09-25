Bonang Matheba's reality show, B'Dazzled , has been nominated at the National Film and TV Awards

Her show took fans through Bonang's life as a media mogul and has bagged a nomination for Best Entertainment Show

The news was met with a cocktail of reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on Queen B's nomination

Bonang Matheba’s show ‘B’Dazzled’ earned her nominations at the National Film and TV Awards. Images: bonang_m

Bonang Matheba's reality show, B'Dazzled, received a cool nod at the upcoming National Film and TV Awards.

Bonang Matheba's show receives award nomination

Having recently ended B'Dazzled on a high note, it appears that Bonang Matheba bagged more than just a new audience of supporters.

The National Film and TV Awards has released its nominees list ahead of the ceremony taking place on 9 November 2024, and Queen B bagged a nomination for B'Dazzled for Best Entertainment Show.

Despite receiving low ratings, the show helped viewers better understand how Bonang operates and took them through her boss moves.

B'Dazzled also landed Bonang a nomination for the Best Female TV Personality, while hosting Miss South Africa earned her the Best TV Presenter nod. She was also recognised in the Celebrity Personality of the Year category:

Mzansi weighs in on Bonang Matheba's nomination

Fans showed love to Queen B and congratulated her on the nomination:

Almighty_Mpoza said:

"Bdazzled is taking it!"

lukuniko26298 wrote:

"It's not fair at all; Bonang is too big for what they are doing to her."

Meanwhile, others questioned the validity of the nomination, saying it didn't make sense:

PhilMphela said:

"How can you put a reality show to a variety special? Make it make sense."

BonganiMGR wrote:

"This doesn't make sense; it makes me question the judges. How did this happen and who okayed it?"

bonnyskosana asked:

"Who watched Bdazzled?"

Fans call for Bonang Matheba to host Miss Universe

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to fans' requests to have her host the Miss Universe pageant.

Supporters spoke highly of Queen B to the founder of the organisation, hoping she's finally given a chance.

