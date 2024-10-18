A TikTok video captures a tense exchange between two taxi passengers over opening or closing the window

The video shows the guy attempting to open the window, while the lady sitting next to him quickly closes it

Mzansi people who are familiar with the dynamics of taxi commutes, weighed in on the situation

Taxi passengers argued about closing or opening the window. Image: @omila_mpafa

Source: TikTok

Ah, taxi chronicles never fail to deliver some entertaining moments! Recently, a TikTok video of two passengers arguing about the window during their taxi commute got tongues wagging.

Taxi passengers' intense back-and-forth

The guy tried to open the window, only for the lady sitting behind him to shut it almost immediately, leading to an intense back-and-forth.

The funny video was posted on the TikTok account @omila_mpafa. The guy issued a disclaimer making it seem like a skit. He said: "This is my friend."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The tension felt real because the lady looked like she was not feeling the breeze.

Watch the video below:

Relatable taxi struggles

It’s a scene that most people familiar with taxi life can relate to. Some supported the guy, saying everyone deserves a bit of fresh air during a ride, while others sided with the lady, arguing that not everyone enjoys wind blowing in their face.

@NonhlanhlaMiya said:

"She's too pretty for you to be doing that to her.😭"

@AmogelangMakhafola commented:

"If you want to close windows, get cars! It's a public transport bethuna. 😭😭"

@NOBUHLE_K wrote:

"Yaz in the morning you get into a taxi it’s a bit chilly outside but warm, and stuffy inside the taxi. But they refuse to open windows. 🙄🙄"

@Kay9 commented:

"Cela undinike inumber yalosisi she deserves to be driven places. 😭"

@Looneyhooni said:

"My anger issues and patience could never. 😫🤣🤣"

@KaeloModise mentioned:

"In a quantum? 😭 Brother you should've opened all the way."

@TshepoMazibuko said:

"Y’all are focusing on wrong thing, that lady is beautiful. 🤩💯🔥"

@KELETSO added:

"Signs to get a car.

Passengers caught in high-speed chase freak out

In another article, Briefly News reported that it is well-known that most taxi drivers view the road as their own.

One man behind the wheel gave his passengers the fright of their lives when he involved them in a high-speed chase with traffic officers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News