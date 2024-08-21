Taxi Chronicles: Passengers Freak Out As They Become Part of High-Speed Chase

A TikTokker shared a few clips of himself and passengers in a taxi with the driver speeding away from the cops

The concerned passenger pleaded with the taxi driver to stop the vehicle and let them get out

Social media users found the clips hilarious and flooded the comment section with laughter over the passengers' reactions

Taxi passengers became a part of a high-speed chase with traffic cops. Images: @mxllow7500 / TikTok, BFG Images / Getty Images

It is well-known that most taxi drivers view the road as their own. One man behind the wheel gave his passengers the fright of their lives when he involved them in a high-speed chase with traffic officers.

A race to nowhere

TikTok user @mxllow7500 uploaded a throwback video of him and others pleading with a Cape Town taxi driver to slow down and surrender as he sped away from the cops.

In the short clip, the TikTokker is heard saying to the driver:

"This can't be real. Oh, my God. My broer, relax. Where are you taking me?"

Watch the video below:

App users requested a second part of the viral video showing the encounter between cops and the taxi driver, which the young man shared:

Cape Town man explains the high-speed chase

In a separate video, @mxllow7500 explained what went down on the day.

After sharing that he was supposed to take a MyCiTi bus to record a song at a local studio, the aspiring rapper stated he saw a traffic cop asking the taxi driver to pull over. Of course, he refused, and the chase began.

@mxllow7500 added in his account of the story:

"The taxi driver even made the music softer. That's when I knew it was getting serious."

After dodging the cops and entering an unsafe area in Cape Town, the driver asked the passengers to exit the vehicle.

Watch the video below:

High-speed chase humours Mzansi

Social media users flooded the comment section with their laughter after seeing one of the clips of the high-speed chase.

@milkiestbar laughed and said:

"You are killing me with your commentary, and I wanted to be serious in the comments."

@leboogang.m shared that they found the clip hilarious, adding:

"You were straight panicking that you spoke English in four different accents."

@vickyrapha wanted excitement in their lives and wrote:

"Why do interesting things like this never happen to me?"

@zowisto told the online community:

"Taxi drivers doing madness is a part of the South African experience."

@natashambulo382 shared with the public:

"I'd invest in a car after this experience."

