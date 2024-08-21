A motorist ran over road cones that were placed by community members to ensure civilian's safety

The fortuner driver disregarded the fact that the members were looking out for people's safety

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their displeasure

A car ran over road cones, leaving the internet angry. Images: @bhushu.wamampondo/ TikTok, @Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

A TikTok video captured a motorist forcing its way on a road monitored by a community for civilians.

In a clip uploaded by @bhushu.wamampondo, the cars are seen on a busy street in the morning. Community members who committed themselves to ensuring that people and cars get a fair chance to use the road were on site.

The members made sure that learners and workers were able to cross the road safely by putting the road cones on a stop sign, in front of the vehicles. However, one motorist was not having it. They ran over the cone, disregarding what the men were doing.

Motorist drives over road cones

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users not happy with impatient driver

The video gained over a million views, with many online users expressing their displeasure.

@Tshepiso Tshepi Smith expressed:

"This man can clearly be charged with attempted murder as he tried to run over the pupil."

@Tammy asked:

"So you guys are telling me you think hijackers are going to nicely put cones in front of your car before hijacking you?"

@6Billion….❤️ shared:

"Anger in this country is a problem this person would have lost nothing from waiting."

@Itumeleng Malebo commented:

"Kanti why didn't he want to stop because the robot was red."

@Fez said:

"Maybe he thought he was going to get hijacked, cant trust anything these days."

