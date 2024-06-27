“Polo and Taxi Drivers Are Cousins”: Video of Reckless Driving Has SA Concerned

Footage of Polo drivers speeding on the road left many people in Mzansi with mixed feelings

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views, likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the footage, and many were not impressed as they called out the drivers in comments

A video of Polo drivers caused a huge stir online among Mzansi netizens with their reckless driving on the road.

A video of Polo drivers speeding on the highway caused a huge stir in Mzansi. Image: @syandagtimdletshe3

TikTok video of reckless driving leaves SA with mixed reactions

Three Polo drivers thought it was a brilliant idea to act out the "Need for Speed" game series in real life on one of the roads in Mzansi. The footage shared by @syandagtimdletshe3 shows three Polo cars, two white and one blue, speeding on the highway unbothered.

The clip captivated many people's attention on TikTok as they called them out on their reckless behaviour, which could put those on the road in danger.

One person in the comments simply said:

"I think Polo drivers and taxi drivers are cousins."

The footage clocked over 490K views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Mzansi react with mixed feelings

Many people were impressed by the Polo drivers' behaviour as they dragged them into the comments section while the act entertained others.

Bergman Maphula said:

"You can't drive 40km/h on a free way."

Thizawalenyora added:

"That's how you drive when the car on the right is stubborn, and after passing, apply brakes."

Siya Hashibi cracked a joke, saying:

"Polo driver must also join the taxi rank."

BrendonLFC expressed:

"Nah this is not safe, guys."

eVans shared:

"A quick way to heaven."

