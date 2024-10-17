Mojolo strikes again as a woman’s sneaky eavesdropping on her boyfriend’s phone call leads to heartbreak

A TikTok video shows her pretending to sleep in the car, only to catch a conversation that destroyed her mood

Mzansi netizens had mixed reactions and weighed in on the relationship drama in the comments section

A woman was devastated by her boyfriend's phone call. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @video_removed_/TikTok

A woman’s sneaky attempt to catch her boyfriend in action ended in heartbreak when she eavesdropped on his phone call.

Woman shows relationship issues

In a TikTok video shared by @video_removed_, she explains how she pretended to be asleep in the car while her boyfriend stepped out to take the call privately. Little did he know, her eyes might have been closed, but her ears were wide open.

"He thought I was sleeping but I was actually listening to the call."

It appears that the guy was sweetly chatting to another woman. She recorded him standing at the back of the car.

Watch the video below:

Woman's sneaky moves spark discussions

As expected, the comments section was on fire. Many viewers who’ve been through similar situations could relate.

However, not everyone was on her side. Some viewers felt she shouldn’t have eavesdropped, especially if she wasn’t ready to confront the truth.

Read some commentary below:

@KatlehoPeach said:

"Ai it’s your fault. Why are you not sleeping nawe?"

@dipuo1570 shared:

"My ex did that to me once, when he came back from the call I was gone. 😏"

@NthatuwaChaka asked:

"Jwale did you leave him? Or y’all still together?"

@Sarell mentioned:

"Once did this and it was the end of my marriage. Got gives us signs every day but we ignore them."

@MizT posted:

"If you have no intention of leaving, it is better to sleep. 😌"

@LibraVicky suggested:

"Next time call your male best my dear and save yourself from stress. 😂😂🤣"

@KatlegO commented:

"I will never do this to myself. 😩"

@Gift_M19 added:

"Hambi ngathi uya buya."

