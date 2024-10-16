A Mzansi lady was excited about her husband taking a second wife and made sure to dress to impress

Leeto Lakganya rocked a new makoti outfit, beat her face for the Gods and installed a silky weave as she accompanied her man to pay lobola for another woman

Social media users showered the woman with compliments but could not shake off the image of her mature husband

Mzansi was impressed with a woman's appearance on her way to meet her new sister-wife but was unsure if they would be as brave as she was at accepting another lady in her marriage.

A lady amazed Mzansi when she accompanied her husband to pay lobola for another woman. Image: @leeto.lakganya

South Africans complimented her in the comments section but did a double-take after seeing her mature husband.

Lady dresses up to meet husband's second wife

A woman on TikTok wowed many when she accompanied her husband to ask for another woman's hand in marriage. Leeto Lakhanya made sure to dress to impress her new sister-wife.

She stunned in a red and blue two-piece, covered her face with flawless makeup, and installed a silky weave. She went for the 'luxurious makoti' look and stunned the internet:

"What I wore to go ask my sister-wife's hand in marriage."

Although some ladies in the comments bashed the idea of polygamy, the lady replied respectfully to all.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to stunning lady's lobola look

Social media users were pleased by the makoti's appearance but did a double take when they saw the husband:

@Goddess Of Light asked:

"Am I the only one who watched this three times, paused to 'the guy, and then watched it again?"

@LLB⚖️👩🏾‍⚖️& IR student🌍🇺🇳 wondered:

"Did the man I see at the end the one you're sharing?"

@Leddy Jae | 🪬 assumed:

"He must be rich rich."

@Mavimbela Lindiwe explained:

"The day people research polygamy and how it was really done in the olden days is the day they will understand that this is beautiful."

@Mbali Nzimande:

"You both look so young, and your husband looks so mature; I hope you are all happy."

@Chulumanco shared:

"I'm 23 and have been in a polygamous relationship."

@fortunatentuli0 commented:

"You looked beautiful. I love this, and what I'd love to happen should I choose this route. Congratulations. To success and prosperity."

@Tesh wrote:

"Nice dress, please plug."

@itumeleng_Sehlangu highlighted:

"Your husband better buy you any car you want and build you a mansion in an estate."

SA women react to being in polygamous relationships

Briefly news also reported that a woman on TikTok led an open conversation about how women felt about polygamous relationships. Kelebogile Chauke asked what made Mzansi women accept or allow their husbands to marry a second wife and how things were going in their polygamous relationships.

The ladies had different stories to tell, some light and some pretty heavy and emotional, while some admitted to walking away.

