This Mzansi makoti is not afraid to make it known that she is a lover of all things extravagant

The modern makoti showed Mzansi how to tie up their bedroom with just a stunning rug

The gorgeous rug gives the room an instant facelift

A Mzansi Makoti wows TikTok with her interior design skills.

A Mzansi makoti showed off her luxurious bedroom as she added a new piece to elevate her vibe. Image: @mrs_tshotelo

The self-proclaimed modern Makoti shows off her stunning home on her TikTok.

Mzansi has beautiful homes

Whether you’re in Cape Town of Durban, spotting a lavish home is never a challenging task. From the trimmed trees to the choice of paint used, you either get thrown off or hypnotised by the home’s beauty.

A makoti on TikTok was the lover of all things beautiful as she documented her home improvement project. She understood that a single piece can make or break an aesthetic.

She recently added a stunning rug to her bedroom. The new piece complements the entire vibe of the bedroom and instantly gives the place a magical facelift.

Mrs Tshotelo captioned her clip:

“Looks so much better.”

Mzansi Makotis moving with the times

Makotis have come a lovely way since the years of living simple rural lives. Today, makotis are fearless in showing off their glamorous side and exploring it even further.

Netizens love the interior design guru’s taste and commented:

Tsholofelo Lempadi asked a question that's been reeling in our heads:

"Why don't you just become an interior designer? This is beautiful."

@Modern Makoti replied:

"I do provide my services to those who want to make their homes beautiful at a reasonable fee. Thank you babes."

@Melissa Nozipho Sgce would love to have such a bedroom:

"And then my person comes in with dirty safety shoes, yoooh ....my ocd thixo."

Briefly News recently reported that a woman on TikTok let the unwedded in on a little secret to survive married life. Mrs Mulaudzi shared a tip that’s worked for her marriage, which is splitting the bills.

Netizens aren’t quite sure if the Mulaudzis' decision to split bills is the best, especially for the Mrs. Mrs Mulaudzi was generous enough to share some of her golden tips to make a marriage healthy and happy for both partners.

