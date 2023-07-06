A video of a man cleaning his ear with a unique electronic ear-cleaning device has gone viral

The footage posted on TikTok shows the dumping some cotton earbuds in the bin and promoting the tool

Many netizens responded to the video with banter and doubts about using the tool in their ears

A man took to social media to share an innovative ear-cleaning device with his online followers.

SA peeps were not too impressed by a guy cleaning his ears with an electric device. Image: @earcleansed/TikTok

The video posted on TikTok by @earcleansed shows a man getting rid of cotton earbuds as he throws them in the bin after discovering an electronic ear-cleaning device with a camera which helps you see inside your ear canal.

According to the gent, the device works far better than earbuds do.

Watch the video below:

According to Regain Hearing, cotton buds can harm your ears. Inserting a cotton bud or any other object into your ear can damage the eardrum, ear canal or push earwax further into your ear. This makes it even more difficult to remove and increases the risk of ear infections.

Mzansi far from impressed with electronic ear-cleaning device

South African netizens weren't as impressed as one would imagine, as they responded with banter and sarcasm in the post's comments section. Many peeps responded that they would continue to use their trusted objects, such as match sticks and pens to navigate inside their ears.

nkosikhornah sphiwe said:

"I will continue with my match stick."

mme wa bana reacted:

"Now you can hear silence loud and clear."

Candis Dosh Peters said:

"I want this."

zanazee37 commented:

"Never, I'll continue using my pen lid."

Nkosii Mthembu replied:

"I think I'll continue using my car keys."

hlengiwe063 responded:

"Ama submarine ezindlebeni."

King_Barbera23 replied:

" Just say new, improved ear wax cleaner, not you've been lied to all these years ."

