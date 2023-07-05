A nail tech used stationery items to create a cool acrylic set, which wowed netizens on social media

She posted a video attaching a pencil and sharpener to her client's nail tips, and the outcome was impressive

TikTok users worldwide raved about her creativity and unbelievable skill in the video's comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman got a unique set of acrylic nails. Image: @ilysmnails

Source: TikTok

A nail technician grabbed thousands of people's attention on TikTok with a unique and unconventional nail design.

Nail tech adds pencil and sharpener to create eye-catching acrylic set

The video showcased her artistic skills as she added a pencil and sharpener to her client's acrylic set.

The video, posted by @ilysmnails, showcased her out-of-the-box thinking. She meticulously crafted the acrylic nails and incorporated a miniature pencil and sharpener onto the fingertips.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nail tech's unique acrylic set goes viral

While the video went viral, with a staggering 575,000 views, opinions about the design were divided. Netizens admired her talent, and some raised concerns about its practicality.

Many TikTok users praised the nail technician's impressive craftsmanship and applauded her ability to turn ordinary objects into eye-catching nail art.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share mixed opinions about unique acrylic nails

@natyl0vesu4ever stated:

“Hey, do I have a sharpener? Yes, here use my nail."

@_ru.th.xx posted:

"Everybody is so creative."

@cxcomelonnn commented:

"You are missing the calculator."

@elenstw asked:

"How do you wipe after using the toilet?"

@lashaunadhinton mentioned:

"You win! For the best back-to-school day outfit."

@emeraldeyeview shared:

"I don’t know if I like it or hate it. But I can see how it can be resourceful. "

@cherishhhh__ posted:

"These actually came out so pretty."

@domoniquealvarez5 wrote:

"I don’t know how to feel about this."

Polokwane woman tears up R20 note for her acrylic nails, Mzansi divided, “This is illegal”

In another story, Briefly News reported that any woman will tell you that maintaining your appearance is an investment. That said, one woman in Polokwane might have gone too far when she chopped up an R20 note to use as nail art.

The video posted on TikTok has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Some people on social media thought the woman was being wasteful when she decided to step up her nail game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News