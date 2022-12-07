A video of a 12-year-old boy trying to convince his mom to allow him ear piercings has been circulating online

The footage shows the child explaining why he wants the piercings before mentioning that he has the right to his own body

The defeated mom said she'd only allow such when he turns 16, and Mzansi peeps were left amused by the family feud

One 12-year-old boy adamant about keeping up with the latest trends has his mother stressed.

The mom @BossMatriach took to Twitter to post a video of her son begging, before going to demand, ear piercings and diamond earrings.

In the clip, the boy explains that he has been asking for the piercings for two years. He goes on to talk about how the young rapper from the Young Dylan Show has earrings and that he'd like them too.

The unimpressed mother says that she won't allow that and that she explained to him that he wouldn't get any piercings before the age of 16.

The determined boy then responds that he has control over his body and that the South African Bill of Rights supports his stance to get earrings.

The defeated mom captioned the tweet:

"Maaaaaaye! Yaqala inkathazo. Bathe bafuna nokuluka ama braids amancane this week. I'm in hell.. (Oh my now the trouble begins. They also asked to do the small braids this week. I'm in hell)."

South African social media users found the mother-son conversation amusing as they responded with funny comments to the post. Others also advised @BossMatriach to instead get magnetic or cuff-on earrings for her son in the meantime.

@CoolAcademic_ said:

"At home all kids get piercings at age of 1. We use to be sent to grandma for it ."

@MsNtuli reacted:

"Yeyi! Diamonds and them little Pearl earrings are in for the young gents. My middle ground: the option of ear cuffs and clip ons ."

@KekanaTshephang commented:

"I'm afraid you might not have a leg to stand on let him get the magnetic ones so he doesn't have to pierce."

@Octavia__Ndlovu responded:

"Mxoshe Namhla, Bill of rights kwakho?. Let him go ayohlala eConstitution Hill."

@uMluNyokana reacted:

“Kahle kahle uyakutshela ukuthi he can do it if he wants to .”

@NonhleBeryl wrote:

"Haska! Hamba uyogqobhoza ingane Namhla. It's his body. Otherwise I'm helping him report you to the children's nton nton for infringing upon his rights. .”

@nes_kamogelo replied:

"Usekhulile uMaqhawe you know the more young kids grow the more I realise ukuthi I am getting old old."

