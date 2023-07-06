A video of a man battling to get his old Nissan van to start has been doing the rounds on social media

The funny TikTok footage shows the man struggling to open doors and battling with the gears of his car

The man's granddaughter shared hilarious commentary about the car ride experience leaving peeps amused

A young woman took to social media to a funny video of her experience of riding around in her grandfather's car.

A madala went through a lot of trouble to get his old car to work. Image: @itsallrandom1st/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @itsallrandom1st showed the work and effort her grandfather put in to get his car to start.

Woman details hilarious car ride in her grandfather's old car

In the video, the woman refers to the madala's old school Nissan van as a Ferrari and goes on to explain that the passenger door is the only door that works.

She also shows a locking tool that secures the hand gear and mentions that the car only starts when it wants to start no matter how many times the grandfather attempts to.

@itsallrandom1st proceeds to detail the vehicle's mechanical issues in a sarcastic and hilarious manner as she and her grandfather make their way to a furniture store.

Watch the video below:

South Africans respond with laughter and jokes at the madala's car

Many South African users couldn't help but poke fun at the hilarious video and made jokes about the madala's vintage ride.

Aphiwe responded:

"Only the owner knows how drive it."

sihle dlamini commented:

"Kanti ekini nizithengaphi ley’moto? ."

Mfowabo said:

"It's because it doesn't feel like moving." Modim'waka."

Ashely Shongololo replied:

"Asishayiseke umkhulu wakho iBrake isasaFeel like braking."

Tepzv said:

"There's no princess treatment, he's the only one who can open that door."

Blueearth wrote:

"Buy Mkhulu Porche hle ."

Samukelo Bongwa commented:

"Incono ngoba iyijami phakathi nomgwaqo shame nihambe nibuye."

