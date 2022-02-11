Comedy Central’s renowned comedian Donovan Goliath tickled Mzansi pink with a new online clip

In the video, peeps act like chain store employees trying collect unpaid debt from the Tinder Swindler

Goliath took to his Twitter to share the 57-second video and peeps can’t stop laughing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Funnyman Donovan Goliath has taken on the Tinder Swindler in a new viral clip. Image: @DonovanGoliath/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Goliath takes to Twitter to share the 57-second video and peeps can’t stop laughing

South African comedian Donovan Goliath has taken to his Twitter to play out a mock deleted scene about the recent "Tinder Swindler" debacle. Women from across Mzansi can’t believe how women were manipulated by the cunning conman in a Netflix doccie.

Goliath jumped at the chance to poke fun at the women’s dating disasters. He posted a 57-second clip where employees from a well-known clothing chain store say the man owes them money and even though he has promised to pay up many times, he has failed to do so.

Goliath cheekily captioned the video clip:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“The Tinder Swindler *DELETED SCENES*”

Saffas were rolling over with laughter and quickly hit back with one-liners.

@nurnabilahden said:

“I just watch tinder swindler on Netflix and they taught me these lessons. Women will do anything and just about everything for you in the name of love. PERIOD!! Men will do just about anything to invest themselves not only money you know

@cwtyp said:

“You had me in the first half.”

@NjUhuruMapapu reacted:

“Never a dull moment in South Africa.”

@kxlegit added:

“Brilliant!”

@essamokoena added:

“but yesis, oke didn’t wanna pay hey”

@IAmPaliey reacted:

“Y'all play too much.”

@Its_NthaBi said:

“You two are brilliant.”

‘Tinder Swindler’: Mzansi peeps share hysterical responses to trending Netflix doccie

In other news about the Tinder Swindler, Briefly News wrote about Simon Leviev is the talk of the town after hundreds of South Africans watched his Netflix documentary, 'Tinder Swindler'.

Leviev lived a fraudulent life pretending to be the heir of a diamond company and conned young women into crippling debt. If you didn't watch Tinder Swindler on Netflix then you're probably not in the loop about Simon Leviev.

The documentary follows women who were led to believe that they had matched with a wealthy young diamond tycoon when in fact they were a part of a money-laundering syndicate.

Source: Briefly News