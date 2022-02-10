A young man took to Twitter to post a photograph of his dream home and peeps have praised his discipline and commitment to a goal

Aviwe Ndabazipheli couldn’t contain his excitement when he posted a snap of his new property being built

South Africans showered him with messages of congratulations and he didn’t let any hateration bother him

A man shared a pic of his being built online and Saffas are happy for him. Image: Aviwe Ndabazipheli/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A man has taken to Twitter with a snap of his dream house being built and Mzansi has praised him; however, some haters showed their claws, but the resilient young man paid them no mind. Social media influencer and Chelsea FC supporter Aviwe Ndabazipheli posted a pic of his house being built in a rural area and peeps showered him with praise.

The post got 541 retweets, 30 quote tweets and 13.9k likes.

@AviweN__ said:

“This year I'm finishing my house building, can't wait.”

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

“I smell dlala Champion vibes... But nice one boy.”

@Bhayilomzi Tar Tshisa Mhlonyane said:

“I know house plans can be the same but let me tool.”

@Thamie_Dube12 wrote:

“I fetched my like very quick after reading your reply.”

@Sizwe Tolo Mchenge Mnguni said:

“Almost done thanks God.”

@Lollipo06624017 said:

“Almost done as well, let's do it.”

@Adugu_dee said:

“Why are there no restrooms. I'm trying to understand the building plan from this angle.”

@Benny McCarthy Langa reacted:

“I think it will be better to announce when you are finished with the house coz negativity is roaming around in all kinds of channels... but big up to you.”

@Dr_kamo97 said:

“I think I should join this stokovela nje, maybe will have house lenna.”

Proud man shows off the house he built for parents: #blacksuccess

In more news about people making incredible improvements, Briefly News wrote about a man who bought his elderly parents a brand-spanking new home.

While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news. "Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate.

