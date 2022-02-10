Mzansi Man Builds His Dream Home Brick by Brick, Peeps Couldn’t Be More Ecstatic
- A young man took to Twitter to post a photograph of his dream home and peeps have praised his discipline and commitment to a goal
- Aviwe Ndabazipheli couldn’t contain his excitement when he posted a snap of his new property being built
- South Africans showered him with messages of congratulations and he didn’t let any hateration bother him
A man has taken to Twitter with a snap of his dream house being built and Mzansi has praised him; however, some haters showed their claws, but the resilient young man paid them no mind. Social media influencer and Chelsea FC supporter Aviwe Ndabazipheli posted a pic of his house being built in a rural area and peeps showered him with praise.
The post got 541 retweets, 30 quote tweets and 13.9k likes.
@AviweN__ said:
“This year I'm finishing my house building, can't wait.”
@ChrisExcel102 wrote:
“I smell dlala Champion vibes... But nice one boy.”
@Bhayilomzi Tar Tshisa Mhlonyane said:
“I know house plans can be the same but let me tool.”
@Thamie_Dube12 wrote:
“I fetched my like very quick after reading your reply.”
@Sizwe Tolo Mchenge Mnguni said:
“Almost done thanks God.”
@Lollipo06624017 said:
“Almost done as well, let's do it.”
@Adugu_dee said:
“Why are there no restrooms. I'm trying to understand the building plan from this angle.”
@Benny McCarthy Langa reacted:
“I think it will be better to announce when you are finished with the house coz negativity is roaming around in all kinds of channels... but big up to you.”
@Dr_kamo97 said:
“I think I should join this stokovela nje, maybe will have house lenna.”
Proud man shows off the house he built for parents: #blacksuccess
In more news about people making incredible improvements, Briefly News wrote about a man who bought his elderly parents a brand-spanking new home.
While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.
Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news. "Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.
While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate.
Source: Briefly News