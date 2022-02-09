A lad looking for love in all the wrong places has stepped into a baby daddy role after he sent a woman a message online

The hesitant father took to Twitter to share snaps of the various baby products he has purchased for the woman’s baby

The Durban native said he would not be a messaging woman again as he did not sign up to step into a father position

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man went online to complain about dating expectations and peeps find it funny. Image: @thuso_thelejane/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

A born-again Christian from Durban @thuso_thelejane took to Twitter to tell people that he ended up buying baby stuff for a lady after he sent her a direct message.

He added that he would not fall into the same trap again and Saffas are rolling over with laugher

The viral tweet received: 427 Retweets: 139 Quote Tweets and 2.752 Likes.

@thuso_thelejane reacted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I'm never sending a DM again.”

@latsabedze said:

“Guys, things are happening here on twitter neh!? I guess I am the only being in the twittersphere who has never received a DM Loudly crying face Guys, nami ngiyamdla 'my DMs are open'.”

@RumbieCatness said:

“It ended in pampers.”

@SinoMazi said:

“I wouldn’t mind this.”

@MaKhumaloh said:

“Congratulations Bro and all the best!”

@_SphesihleM wrote:

“Lmao! You nutted inside.”

@Zane_Mahlangu said:

“Congratulations though.”

@mabontle_entle wrote:

Ya shorta car seat , stroller , cot etc that’s just the necessities.”

@This_is_Nu said:

“Lol did a stellar job here but do it monthly.”

Zippy 'baby daddy' gets wrong formula, SA thinks it's deliberate: "Gents being gents"

In more news about fatherhood, Briefly News wrote a man who bought his newborn baby the wrong formula despite receiving clear instructions on which one to get from his baby momma.

A Twitter user, @DonknowMcgrego, took to the bird app to put the baby daddy's hilarious 'blonde moment' on blast, much to the funny bone of Mzansians, who wasted no time in making the man at the centre of the blunder the butt of the joke.

There was no doubting the aptness of the caption as one look at the screenshot and image shared put this into clear perspective.

In the first image, a short WhatsApp exchange is had between the lovebirds on the need to buy more formula as they were in short supply.

Source: Briefly News