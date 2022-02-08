Hebanna: Woman Gets Man's Petrol Bill Wrong, Leaves SA Laughing Out Loud

A woman made a blunder recently when she read a petrol bill wrong making it out to be excessively high

She confused the already hefty bill of R1840,60 as R18 000 on Twitter and the entire slip-up was compiled and shared by @Callmethaboo2nd

South African online users have hit back with their spicy comments and questions directed at the woman

A petrol bill has got peeps laughing in disbelief not because it amounted to R1840,60 but because a Mzansi woman mistook it for over R18 000.

Taking to social media, online user @Callmethaboo2nd shared the blunder using screenshots of the original tweet, the response from the woman as well as the counter-response from the another tweep.

Saffas were baffled at how the woman could have made such an error and didn’t hold back to share their 2 cents on the tweet:

@priincess_mixed said:

“Am I reading her response right did I not go back and check the amount again?”

@BadBangalo commented:

“Honest mistake. No disrespect to the woman but most of them don't really pay attention to petrol prices, fuel tank capacities and all.”

@Lebogang_K_ asked:

“Genuinely asking, is there a car that takes 18k worth of fuel?”

@Mvelie_Tawm wrote:

“Commas aren't communicating mara at least ke le qedela wena.”

@EbonyNgema replied:

“Numbers are not for everyone bakithi. Kushelele iminwe.”

@TshabalalaMvelo said:

“I'm going to pray for her any nyeke this is too much.”

@Inenekazi1 reacted:

“Tell mam Angie to check her matric certificate.”

@T_A_SIKHAKHANE asked:

“So vele blondes and the yellow bones are on the same WhatsApp group?”

@Adorn_SoBee responded:

“I hope she was just joking because wow.”

South Africa's fuel price is much higher than other African countries

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are still coming to terms with the fact the price of petrol has once again gone over the R20 per litre mark since December 2021. Many citizens were outraged by the sharp increase in fuel but their anger subsided a little bit when the fuel price decreased in January 2022.

However, on Wednesday, 2 February, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources announced another fuel hike which was just as drastic as the fuel hike many complained about in December.

The new fuel increase placed the price of 95 petrol at R20.14 from R19.61 and 93 petrol is now R19.89 from R19.36. 0.05% diesel went from R17.24 to R18.04 while 0.005% diesel went from R17.28 to R18.07, according to BusinessTech.

