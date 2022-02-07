"Highly Single": Pretty Lady, 24, Shares Stunning Pics Online, Looking for a Bae

A “highly” single South African woman has taken to social media to make her current relationship status known

Amanda Mhayise (@amandamhayiiise) shared photos of herself on Twitter using the hashtag #uMjoloWithAzola

The Centurion-based 24-year-old has received a lot of promising responses from interested Mzansi men

A beautiful young woman Amanda Mhayise (@amandamhayiiise) shared photos of herself on Twitter recently, making it publicly known that she was single and ready to mingle.

A lady shared photos of herself online in her pursuit for a bae. Image: @amandamhayiiise/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Using the hashtag #uMjoloWithAzola The 24-year-old shared a tweet with some of her personal details for potential suitors.

Looking for umjolo

The post has gained a lot of traction with over 1900 likes at the time of publication. Judging by the comments, Amanda left quite the impression among many Mzansi men who showed interest in getting to know her. Check out some of their reactions to the tweet:

@SMphamo said:

“Look no further I'm here. Located Midrand please follow back.”

@KeithY56030678 wrote:

“Hello hi I'm also based in PTA just 10 minutes away from centurion hopefully we can arrange something for a young lunch.”

@Mampanakoko replied:

“I am leaving Limpopo.”

@Sihle87957404 asked:

“Hey, can I DM you?”

@STVeteran reacted:

“You have a boat??”

@NanguBheybi said:

“Why y'all gotta be single and living far.”

@Sehlahlanatrad1 wrote:

“Let me wait for all this noise to subside. Then DM me will take care of you that's if you will be looking. Phela now they are looking njena at your behind thinking otherwise. I'll be waiting for you.”

@DanileMalothane replied:

“The whole of next week I'll be in Centurion. How about a follow back?”

Lady loses bae after posing as single on Twitter

Briefly News previously reported on a young woman who recently lost her long-term partner after he caught her posing as a single woman on the microblogging app Twitter. The beautiful young woman shared a picture of herself in a thread that was meant for single women to find partners.

Soon her man saw that her picture was among the many other pictures of single Mzansi ladies and he was livid. Supposedly unable to stop himself from airing his anger out on the public platform, the angry man wrote:

"Tumi, when you're done playing single on Twitter can you please come and fetch your shit from my house and bring my car back... I can't believe 7 years of our relationship and you are out here telling people you are single. Mxm."

