The younger woman, older man debate has arisen on social media after a lady posted about her relationship

Twitter user @SethuIsShe told users that she buys a popular medication for heartburn for her bae but she loves him nevertheless

Peeps were flabbergasted to learn that the woman was dating an older gentleman and poked fun at the situation

A post has gone viral of lady discussing what it’s like to date an older man. Image: @SethuIsShe/ Twitter & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A woman has taken to Twitter to shed light on some of the quirks that crop up when younger women date older men and peeps reacted with hilarity to Mzansi’s new “Carey Bradshaw”.

The certainly not-your-average-kinda-girl @SethuIsShe demonstrated that ageism has no place in the search for companionship and long love.

The viral post received 367 Retweets: 405 Quote Tweets and 3.023 Likes.

The beautiful lass captioned the post:

"Dating an older guy means stopping for a Gaviscon sachet after groove to catch the heartburn before it deals him in the morning. Das my baby tho."

Facebook users were quick to give their two cents.

@one_tlou said:

“I like the way you think…”

@kabelodick said:

“Lucky for me am not at that stage yet.”

@Phiwo__M added:

"Let's pass by the garage and buy Gaviscon MY DEAR"

@MakadikweNgwato said:

“Why not just detox regularly?”

@treasure_mn7 reacted:

“Do you know how acid reflux works?”

@SizzerSizakele said:

“Are yol dating our grandfather's kanti.”

@Nomsa_sm added:

“No ways you hate me.”

@Musakh0sa added:

“I don't drink but I also wanted to ask the same question ...”

@penwelldanisa added:

“I can’t believe this is where I am now.”

@singleVee said:

“Am also dating someone way older than me, he is so draining.”

@Frank_Shameless said:

“Surely I can't be that old some of us have heartburn while still at the tender age of 49 ok.”

