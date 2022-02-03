A woman has gone onto her Twitter to share news of a Valentine’s Day gift special and peeps think it’s overpriced

The lady @Thato_Pru shared a pack filled with cheap items however the total cost amounted to R1 150

South Africans called her out on it and said it was daylight robbery and if she was their bae they’d kick her to the curb

A woman has touted an overpriced Valentine’s Day gift set and peeps aren’t happy. Image: @Thato_Pru/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Krugersdorp lass has angered Mzansi after an over-priced Valentine’s Day gift pack went viral

Twitter user @Thato_Pru posted a care pack to her profile which is filled with alcohol and other snacks, but peeps have called it too expensive and said that’s why black businesses don’t succeed.

The post which went viral received 17 Retweets: 83 Quote Tweets and 114 Likes.

The woman @Thato_Pru captioned the snap:

“Spoil your Girlfriend for Valentine's R1000. Delivery R150.”

Twitter users were not impressed:

@Its_AfroDeity said:

“If I'm being generous, Lays = R20, Pringles = R30, the chocolates = R150, the 2x Savannah = R50. Does the box and the labour of putting 5 things in it cost 750?”

@Malwande__ reacted:

“This is why some people don't "support black-owned businesses"… y'all tryna get rich overnight...these things cost less than 400... (Excluding the car).”

@vuyoxhamfu_ said:

“This is so cute man, thoughts are being thunk.”

@Instrctr_Walker added:

“At this price, this package has to come with another woman, for me.”

@nqabile_ reacted:

“All of those things in that box cost way less than an R1 000.”

@dinalediim said:

“Grounds for a breakup.”

@ZiieRadebe said:

“Easily a deal-breaker.”

@AndyCocaine said:

“I would break with her right then and there.”

