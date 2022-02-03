A video of a beautiful blonde tyke eating a bowl of scrumptious crisps while nodding off to a sweet slumber has gone viral

The video clip was shared by his doting mother @makinmemories2018 and Mzansi can't get enough of it

The sweet video received 378.9K views and 6 539 reactions on social media with many peeps commenting on the little boy's hilarious demeanour

A clip of a boy "sleep eating" has gone viral on TikTok. Image: @makinmemories2018/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video of an adorable toddler “sleep eating” has gone viral.

The viral video which received 378.9K views and 6 539 reactions see a little blonde boy sitting at his highchair, his milk bottle in front of him while he eats a bowl of yummy crisps, but his eyes are closed, and he is dozing off to sleep.

Tweeps could not get over how adorable the tyke looked while doing this and many commented that their ovaries skipped a beat while viewing it.

The video was shared by the mother of the little boy who has the TikTok account @makinmemories2018 which is about the adventures of her two kids Parker & Paxton.

TikTok user @makinmemories2018 captioned the cute clip:

“So sleepy but so good! #sleepyhead #yumyum #tiktok #toddlersoftiktok #momsoftiktok”

Social media users were fast to respond to the post.

@Yasmeen Nora said:

“God bless him adorable.”

@Ingigirl78 reacted:

“I'm sleepy, but I have to eat, maybe I can do them both.”

@DawnJimmy1002/Always said:

“OMG this is beyond adorable.”

Chinesewhisper5 added:

“I love it when they’re half asleep and continue eating lol they forget they have food in their other hand.”

@Huoda said:

“Best video I’ve seen today.”

@Sejal added:

“So stinking cute!! Why I never experience such a thing with my little one when he was an infant??”

@barryken50 added:

“My blood is not flowing again.”

@siham1969 wrote:

“Love it God bless you.”

@Lisa wrote:

“My god he is gorgeous.”

@DonnaMaeClark reacted:

“Instead of sleepwalking, he's sleep-eating so cute.”

@saaimjutt6 agreed:

“So cute.”

@Maninder Singh said:

“Make me smile. Beautiful.”

Source: Briefly News