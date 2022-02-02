A video of three children frantically scrambling to get out of a river after spotting a humungous hippo has gone viral on TikTok

The video which received 18.3k views and was shared by TikTok user @ juanlouw1shows shows three young boys swimming in a river and suddenly a Hippo pops up and they scram

Social media users told the boys their ancestors were smiling down on them as Hippos kill 500 people in Africa each year

Three kids got the shock of their lives when they were confronted by a hefty hippo while swimming in a river.

TikTok user @ juanlouw1 uploaded a video of three narrowly escaping a Hippo attack and peeps say they should thank their ancestors while stifling a laugh.

A video of the encounter was posted to TikTok and social media users can’t stop laughing at the unfortunate situation the young lads stumbled up.

@Christo reacted:

“They are very very lucky to be alive.”

@Elton April reacted:

“Did they survive?”

@ juanlouw1 replied:

“yes they are safe.”

@Tuboy Tubzini Tuby said:

“Me running to check for part 2 in your videos I searched for part 2 but nothing.”

@zukozuks7 said:

“Yo.”

@Kurt Thompson wrote:

“Dammmm.”

@Mfanelo Khosa said:

“The cameraman must be fired.”

@sandydt29 reacted:

“Not to be taken lightly.”

George Ncube266 said:

“Swimming with the big five.”

@kwenaphankgamadiba said:

“Hippo was just friendly with the kids. Thanks to their ancestors.”

@cody4u1 reacted:

“Hippos kill an estimate of 500 people per year in Africa.”

@Conroy Terblanche reacted:

“The person behind the camera probably shit him/herself as we have no clue what happened next, well-done cameraman.”

