Famed radio host Sol Phendukaa once again opened Pandora's box when he tweeted about the importance of being fluent in your mother tongue

Some social media users agreed with his post but other unleashed an arsenal of varying opinions at him

The general consensus among peeps was for citizens to reframe the African languages debate and to strive for greater equality

A radio personality has started an African languages debate online. Image: @Solphendukaa/ Instagram and Twitter

Source: Instagram

A controversial radio host stirred the pot after he tweeted about the importance of African languages. ZiFM Stereo radio host @Solphendukaa posted about the importance of children being fluent in their mother tongue and he received major backlash from people.

Sol Phendukaa, who works for Zimbabwe's first privately-owned radio station, wrote on Twitter:

“Your African kids not being able to speak an African language isn’t a sign of progress or high-class. It’s nothing to be proud of. It’s actually just silly.”

Peeps came prepared and hit back at the post with their fevered opinions.

@NdabulaPhinda reacted:

"Hayi wethu there are plenty of hungry and abused children in South Africa, choose to focus on struggles that will change people's lives and leave our kids who have moms and dads who are present."

@Chrismas_uku said:

“I get annoyed when they start speaking English with my grandparents honestly. Like khuluma no gog'wami ngelim'lakhe or buyela ekini!!”

@RivoningoAngel wrote:

“Nothing bores me like this chat.”

@NyawoBongiwe said:

“Please. Yimbi lento.”

@Herart1st reacted:

“Stop dictating how people should raise their kids.”

@DickDastardly__ said:

“I speak English because of academics & I started learning French in high school & university, German for about 5 years now. My Shona has gotten progressively worse because of this & I’m so tired of explaining myself to people. I’m learning multiple languages & it’s hard to keep up.”

@QieTuu added:

“Say it louder for the people in the back.”

@undr_skr said:

“Change the narrative.”

@Ngonyama_M reacted:

“The stupidity of the highest order!!!”

