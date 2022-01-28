A fitness instructor shared several photos of her on a romantic vacay with her boyfriend and peeps can't get enough of the snaps

Thimna Shooto shared pics of herself and bae dressed in summer gear; beaming and kissing for the camera as the glowing sun sets in the background

Social media users were left feeling a tad jealous for the power couple but wished them well and added the destination to the travel bucket lists

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lady shared pics of herself on a baecation and peeps are loving it. Image: @ThimnaShooto/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Massage therapist and personal trainer Thimna Shooto, 27, took to her Twitter profile to share snaps taken with her buff bae while on holiday and Saffas wish they were there.

The adventurous couple love to travel to new places and experience various cultures which is very evident from their many exciting photographs online.

The sexy lass @ThimnaShooto who is clad in a gorgeous bikini and killer sunglasses in the vacay snaps captioned the viral post:

“Vacation.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The viral post received 475 retweets: 102 quote tweets and over 9 888 likes on Twitter.

@___Noraaaa said:

“Omg my babies.”

@MBeeats said:

“It’s the matching drip for me.”

@Athee__M added:

“That guy probably foaming at the mouth.”

@Monde_16 said:

“Understood."

@Mmabath35554999 added:

“Beautiful people.”

@Rushe_C reacted:

“We were really here from the beginning.”

@TheCPTtwins said:

“I also need a bae-cation with the view.”

@Davetechy added:

“God please.”

@TerciaDaSilva said:

“The fact that they're still together warms my cold little heart.”

@special_loverr added:

“My people. I want that dress.”

@nii_marley said:

“I deserve this too.”

@Minaj_Norcal added:

“Baeeeecation look at that beautiful sunset.”

“SBWL”: Stunning woman shares November photo dump, Baecation wows Mzansi

In more news about couples going on holiday, Briefly News wrote about a lovely couple who headed to an exotic coast to celebrate their love and intimacy.

One stunning social media user headed online to post a number of images as she spent quality time with her bae.

Busi Mthimkhulu posted beautiful pictures with her babe as they enjoyed time and soaked under the sun on a beach. The muscular guy can be seen holding his sweetheart deep in the ocean.

South Africans are now envious of the two lovebirds and some are posing questions regarding their stunning and well-toned bodies. One social media user even asked where they bought them.

Source: Briefly News