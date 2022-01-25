A lady has gone onto Twitter to reveal that her clean nature is due to her being a Virgo and Mzansi peeps were quick to note they don't believe in the hocus pocus of astrology

The woman, @Mateboho_ml from Milnerton in Cape Town, shared a snap of her spotless, snazzy room kitted out with modern furnishings

South Africans were quick to comment on the woman's post by rubbishing the authenticity of astrology

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman has started an astrology debate online. Image: @Mateboho_ml/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A woman with the handle @Mateboho_ml took to Twitter to show Mzansi her spotless room and attributed her nature to being a Virgo. A debate ensued around whether astrology and star signs are valid and many Saffas definitely don't believe their fate lies in the stars.

Clean freak @Mateboho_ml shared a beautiful snap of her very modern room, along with the caption:

“Cleaning my place is therapeutic somehow. It clears the mind, it's a Virgo thing I guess.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users agreed with her sentiments about astrology, but others had different ideas.

@desoIight said:

“Another freak chained to the shackles of space racism.”

@bIizzed said:

“I didn’t know making your bed and picking up some trash is an astrology thing, I must be a Virgo too.”

@sangratu18 reacts:

“It’s a human thing.”

@SwampApe7007 comments:

“Again, if y'all don't clean your room, y'all are just nasty.”

@Stanleywashere said:

“We need to make astrology illegal because y’all be making 0 sense on here.”

@Rekshavan96 wrote:

“Cause all the other zodiac signs never clean. Damn it.”

@gabbyyyvictoria said:

“Y’all ruined this zodiac sh*t for me a long time ago because of sh*t like this.”

@Ayobfields_ added:

“I enjoy using soap when washing my hands... it’s an Aquarius thing I guess.”

@ijump56 added:

“Mystic moon rock talk.”

@jhhaymlng said:

‘Y’all astrologers are annoying AF.”

@__jaymakaveli said:

“Y’all astrologers are not right in the head.”

Man transforms dirty uncompleted room into beautiful kitchen, photos wow many

In more news about people beautifying the space around them, Briefly News reported on a hardworking man who caught the eye of many people on social media after he transformed a room. \@chaigzy took to Twitter to showcase before-and-after photos of an uncompleted and dirty room he had transformed into a well-lit, tasteful and beautiful kitchen.

The DIY guy, who transforms kitchens and interiors for a living, seems to be a master at what he does as the new room had no resemblance at all when compared with the uncompleted frame posted side-by-side.

Tweeps couldn't come to terms with the fact that the photos in the frames he shared are of the same room as they marvelled at its incredibility.

Source: Briefly News