Twenty-something dancer, singer and muso Paballo Mothapo shared a video to her TikTok account and it's a viral sensation

The clip is captured in a club filled with scores of peeps jamming to a groovy tune and the sexy Mothapo can be seem busting some moves

Mothapo shared the 24-second-long video clip online and Mzansi can't get enough of the nifty dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pabi Cooper shines in viral video. Image: @ pabi_cooper/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

A group of young lasses can be seen breaking it down to a popular TikTok song by Pabi Cooper and peeps online can’t get enough of the viral video.

Popular musician, YouTuber an dancer @ pabi_cooper whose real name is Paballo Mothapo, 20, posted a video clip of herself and fellow club-goers busting some hardcore dance moves and TikTok users are losing their minds.

Cooper shot to fame when she appeared in the viral video for the hit Amapiano.

The gorgeous sensation posted the 24-second-long video on her TikTok profile and asked peeps to rate it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The luscious lady wrote:

“Rate this cool dance out of 10.”

@Ntlantla_h reacted:

“Tembisa will always be the best @thehangowt1632.”

@sanelendzobane said:

“Happy new year.”

@itsspearl1 reacted:

“Name of the song hle.”

@Lebogang reacted:

“Father God your kids are so happy.”

@David wrote:

“Crush ya mellow.”

@tshepiso added:

“The name of the song.”

@user6336584545211 reacted:

“Can I have the name of the song?”

@mphomp44 added:

“Happy new year Cooper.”

@BongimpiloShange said:

“Party is nice.”

@de_Shadoww01 added:

“This one is more than 10... we won't leave SA.”

@unclejason2 said:

“It’s a 100000 from me.”

@tebza said:

“10 out of 10.”

@Tik Toker added:

“Where is buhle.”

@Nkosinathi Djspace reacted:

“Tembisa Issa vibe.”

@sqhe added:

“Name of the song, please. Nobody can judge her because she is still the best.”

Pabi Cooper wows Mzansi with her slick dance moves in new viral video

In a recent article Briefly News wrote about Paballo Basetsana Mothapo (@cooper_pabi) who showed us mad skill in a dance video she posted on TikTok earlier this month.

Publicly known as Pabi Cooper, the talented lady is an MC, dancer and vocalist. She is best known for her features on the Major League DJz Balcony Mix.

In August 2021, she released her first single, Isiphithiphithi, featuring Reece Madlisa, Busta 929, and Joocy, as reported by Celebs Now.

Mzansi loves themselves a good dance video which is no wonder why her fun and catchy video has users intrigued and has received a lot of love.

Source: Briefly News