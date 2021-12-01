“SBWL”: Stunning Woman Shares November Photo Dump, Baecation Wows Mzansi

A stunning local woman has kept Mzansi feeling the positive vibes after spending a quality vacation with her bae in the Western Cape

Busi Mthimkhulu says she visited Langebaan last month just to reconnect with her lover and it was a fabulous time

Mzansi social media users are inspired by this lovely story and many people are seriously impressed with the two lovebirds’ looks as well

As the year 2021 draws to a close, a lovely couple recently headed to an exotic coast to celebrate their love and intimacy. One stunning social media user headed online to post a number of images as she spent quality time with her bae.

Busi Mthimkhulu posted beautiful pictures with her babe as they enjoyed time and soaked under the sun on a beach. The muscular guy can be seen holding his sweetheart deep in the ocean.

South Africans are now envious of the two lovebirds and some are posing questions regarding their stunning and well-toned bodies. One social media user even asked where they bought them.

Busi and her lover visited Langebaan in the Western Cape last month and she headed to Twitter and posted the snaps.

The post reads:

@Ziikho said:

“Where did you guys buy your bodies?”

@Kotjie said:

“This looks heavenly, where is this place?”

@PhaphamaniDolo5 said:

“West Coast national park. Kumnandi lapho.”

@LunothandoM said:

“How you keep your body like that sis.”

@Azania_Mhayise said:

“Perfect dump..This is the location I'd like to check into.”

@Lmorolo said:

“The content I signed up for.”

@Afraid_Girls said:

“This is where you go when you don't want any disturbance. Eish! Let me tool.”

@CharlesPhasha7 said:

“Almost thought it's Cape Point. Nice pics & view. SBWL.”

@Bongz30412 said:

“Stunning.”

@AzeeMabanga said:

“That water is beautiful.”

