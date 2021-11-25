A South African social media has gushed about her latest achievement as she just purchased a car at the age of 21

The 21-year-old woman headed to social media and posted four images showing her standing in front of the new set of wheels

Scores of locals are congratulating the beautiful woman, who is in high spirits, and some have wished her the best of luck going forward

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Annie has bought a car at the age of 21 and she has caught the attention of many South Africans after posting beautiful snaps on social media. The young stunner is celebrated by her fellow social networkers after purchasing her first vehicle.

The beautiful woman is working hard and will definitely wrap up 2021 in style as she heads to the festive season. It seems the young stunner’s car is made by Hyundai and the model is a stylish Veloster.

Briefly News is naturally pulled by this inspiring social media post and we bring congratulatory messages from supportive peeps.

A number of local Twitter users are already looking for opportunities to work with the lady as they believe she is in a business that is really producing profits. @Ann_Abbel wrote as she captioned her well snapped photographs on Twitter:

“I just bought my first car at 21.”

Annie Abbel is happy after reaching her dream to own a car at the age of 21. Image: @Anni_Abbel/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Igbobaby1 said:

“Cute baby, but please fix your door glass thanks.”

@Nanayaw4425 said:

“Only if you truly work hard to achieve it then congrats.”

@Byggz1 said:

“Wow, your business really go on. Congrats.”

@Yasirdamouse said:

“Nice title.”

@Gold_Rubby said:

“Big win, congrats babe.”

@Isah_Xubairu said:

“All the best.”

@Adeyemi said:

“What business are you doing... please I will like to partner with you.”

@Boniphlex said:

“The cryptocurrency business is booming.”

Beautiful lady shares a pic of her new set of wheels in celebration, inspires Mzansi

Still on stories involving cars, Briefly News published that a gorgeous young mother named Nonhle has shared her achievement of buying a brand new car on social media and people can not help but be inspired.

In addition to juggling her offspring, Nonhle is also a teacher and a social media marketer. In a post shared by Briefly News, Nonhle said:

"There’s faith, and then there’s telling the guy at the dealership to prepare the car, you’ll get it after your test."

Social media users headed to the comment section and had beautiful messages for Nonhle. Here's what they had to say:

@Morwabutse said: "Me and you same WhatsApp group. I went for my driver's license test at 8:00, told them to get it ready by 10:00 and indeed I arrived with my driver's license and collected my car all on the same day."

Source: Briefly.co.za