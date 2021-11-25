South Africans are divided as they react to a viral snap of a local woman who has a baby on her back while on duty

The professional photographer has a child on her back and is seen on social media going on with her job at an event

Some peeps feel the woman is broke and can’t afford a nanny and others say she is an inspiration and should not be judged

South Africans are feeling inspired by a local woman who is seen hustling while having a child on her back. The influential woman is a professional photographer but it seems she had a gig and didn’t have someone to look after the little one.

As posted by Daniel Marven, the snap is going viral on Twitter and Mzansi women are encouraging the young lady to keep going and putting food on the table. Looking at the picture, it looks like the woman attended a live event where the set-up suggests it was a music concert or an awards ceremony.

Some people say they can’t judge the woman as long as she honoured her commitments with the client to deliver the job.

@Barbs193 said:

“Eish guys, prevention is better than curing, unless you have your reasons don't bring a child into this world ungenamali, your life will be simpler.”

@LungiNaidoo said:

“This is a powerful pic.

@Bundleofjoy_SA said:

“I don't see anything wrong here... It's not like she's grooving... Why are people so quick to judge mara?’

@BekithembaZilaw said:

“Ummm darkies, you were applauding the New Zealand prime minister for going with her kid to parliament and breastfeeding him but when it's your own it's lack of money.”

@Remstommy said:

“This is the best pic ever I salute this lady, power to her for her child.”

@Mzagagana said:

“What's inspiring again here, you don't even know what's going on there. These lost influencers bakwethu.”

@Ganjor01 said:

“Ain't nothing inspiring about this pic!!! Nothing. It's just sad.”

Halala: Ambitious woman inspires Mzansi by upgrading her small food hawking business

Looking at hustling stories, Briefly News posted that South Africans are impressed with one street vendor who has shown tremendous advancement.

The woman’s improvement is displayed on social media through pictures. Posted by @Matladi123, she says the proud woman is working very hard as she sells food next to the road. Her hard work is evident in the fact that she managed to build a neat, permanent shelter for her small business.

@Elle_Lwani said: “But they're not mysterious. She earned money from her business and reinvested it into the business. It's pretty straightforward."

