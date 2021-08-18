A South African woman has inspired Mzansi with her drive to grow her small business as she sells food next to the road

The woman’s story found its way to the internet through @Matladi123, who says the ambitious lady sells nice and tasty fat cakes around Centurion

Looking at the reactions from the Twitter post, many locals are happy and encouraged other women to also think of starting their own businesses

South Africans are delighted and impressed with one street vendor who has shown tremendous advancement. The woman’s improvement is displayed on social media through pictures.

Posted by @Matladi123, she says the proud woman is working very hard as she sells food next to the road. Her hard work is evident in the fact that she managed to build a neat, permanent shelter for her small business.

South Africa is happy for a woman who upgraded her business. Image: @Matladi123/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BoityMhlafu said:

“When we say God works in mysterious ways.”

@Elle_Lwani said:

“But they're not mysterious. She earned money from her business and reinvested it into the business. It's pretty straightforward.”

@AlphaMero25 said:

“This lady has nice magwinyas. I buy them every morning.”

@NtsebiH said:

“They supportive samma you can even see the upgrade but let the focus not be on the people who stays at big houses but the buyer and to see her growing the business every day.”

@Matladi123 said:

“I go there every morning, even if I don't want food I take coffee.”

@MphgoKho said:

“I've been saying Kuthi starting a business you don't need to have everything and you even tell your customers kuthi things will change along the way.”

@MerlynMohatli said:

“The business is growing… I like this very much. From one level to another, to another.”

@Motivecheque said:

“This is the kinda growth we love and want to see to motivate us that we can make it too. If she can make it, then what's your excuse!”

@MenduloSA said:

“Lovely and congratulations to her! She understands business.”

@Justrhone said:

“We really can't stop a willing woman. This is great.”

