South African social media users are praying for a local guy who 'two-timed' his bae while claiming that he was checking out exotic cars

However, the guy was caught taking a look at sexy women on his mobile phone and the video is going viral on social media

Some people feel the guy needs prayers and some people are praising the lady because she's 100 miles ahead of the chap

A local couple is receiving reviews on social media as the lady just caught her guy looking at other girls while they were relaxing together. The guy can be seen glued to his phone and it turns out he was looking at sexy women.

The smart woman is seen lying in bed facing the opposite direction and has a mirror on her legs. The guy doesn’t notice the mirror and everything is caught by the woman.

After a moment, the lady asks the chap whathe's looking at, the guy quickly shows the woman a picture of exotic cars but it seems he is too late. South Africans are now sharing their reactions and some are praying for the young lad.

The post reads:

@Looda-da_Rapper said:

“Yhooo this girl can literally get away with murder, look how calm she is even though she knows what he's doing right in front of her... Bafethu labantu bazosbulala one day!!!”

@Rockas_N said:

“She's one step ahead of him, lol.”

@TebzaK6 said:

“Exotic cars what?”

@Arthur_640 said:

“Asikho safe guys.”

@Gcogco3753 said:

“Talk about keeping tabs.”

@JerryDouglas112 said:

“Hahaha bro you’re busted.”

@Siphondaba27 said:

“He thought he ain’t never getting caught.”

@Nestrodemas said:

“Fear the women.”

@CebolikaJehova said:

“Lord!!”

