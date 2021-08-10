Aww: Couple Shares Stunning Snaps of Holiday, Romantic Hubby Proposes

A local couple have social media users buzzing after sharing snaps from their dreamy island getaway

It seems the lovebirds took their relationship to the next level while on the trip with the romantic man planning a sweet proposal

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the #CoupleGoal snaps

A local couple is the talk of Mzansi after sharing a few snaps from their tropical beach getaway. It seems the brave man used the idyllic setting as the perfect backdrop for a dream proposal.

These lovebirds got engaged while on a dreamy beach holiday. Images: @Ms_Phattie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Ms_Phattie shared the very romantic photos.

"WHAT A WEEKEND!!!" she captioned the beautiful pics along with several crying face emojis.

It seems the couple enjoyed a sun-kissed boat ride and strolls along the island coast. However, the snap that really had social media talking was when at @Ms_Phattie's bae finally got down on one knee and popped the big question.

Local social media users were definitely here for the cute #CoupleGoals. Check out some of the comments below:

@ThubalethuMabi2 said:

"Sbwl third frame!"

@_MrsKanye said:

"This is beautiful."

@GwaQube said:

"Please be my Shona and I will be your Connie. Congratulations to both of you."

@Viencentseleme said:

"Say yes my sister, nowadays coronavirus is busy cutting down our days, there is no time.... Ga se mang le mang who goes through this moment."

@AnnesaEisha said:

"Love the frame with the proposal, congrats lovebirds!!!"

@mntokuza said:

"Honour that proposal guys especial my man. I am happy for, please join the marriage club."

