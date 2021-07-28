Couple Goals: Man’s Romantic Proposal to Bae Wins Hearts All Over the World

An American couple is melting hearts after sharing a few beautiful snaps from their engagement day

The couple looked radiant in their formal-wear against the very romantic backdrop of the New York skyline

Tweeps from all over the world headed to the comments section to congratulate the young couple

A Washington couple is serving some serious #RelationshipGoals after heading online to share snaps from their stunning engagement. The precious moment took place just beneath the glowing New York City skyline and certainly had social media users 'ooohing' at their screens.

This man and his pretty girlfriend have just gotten engaged. Images: @sarvanieloheimo/Instagram

Source: Twitter

, the lucky bride-to-be @sarvanieloheimo shared her special moment with the world.

@sarvanieloheimo

"Left New York with a fiancé," she captioned the post along with a loving red heart emoji.

Looking radiant in her fitted cherry-red dress, it's clear the newly-engaged woman is marrying the man of her dreams. The gentle fella also looks quite dapper in his perfectly tailored black suit while rocking a fresh new haircut.

Social media users from all around the world took to the comments section to congratulate the lovebirds.

Check out some of the comments below:

@valerie05ny said:

"It’s crazy how I’ve seen y’all’s relationship blossom."

@ABFlamboyant said:

"Congrats! He did good with that ring!"

@joplinheroin said:

"Me waiting for my turn…"

@whoisrobyn_ said:

"I'm soo happy for you two!!! Congratulations mama and papa."

Man asks bae to be his girlfriend, shares sweet pics: "She said yes"

In other sweet relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man is certainly embracing new love after heading online to share snaps of the over-the-top girlfriend proposal he had planned for his new bae. The charming lover boy even prepared roses and a tasteful bottle of champagne for the girl of his dreams.

Heading online, @_BlackZA shared the good news.

"She said yes," he captioned the sweet post.

The lovely images shared also featured the young man's heartfelt proposal written in syrup on a fancy white plate.

"Will you be my girlfriend?" the plate read.

Mzansi social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the post. Aware of the gentleman's past relationships, which had probably ended not too long ago, many of his followers were disappointed to see him move on so quickly.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ThabangMaimel10 said:

"From the photos, it looks like she said no, and began to cry out of remorse for you, and you pretended you were fine about it then snuggled her, and she kept crying uncontrollably, then you whispered to her that you have to split the bill, and she cried some more. Congratulations."

@LedwabaKathlyn said:

"Wena o trouble yaz."

@Saneh_Mdunge said:

"Cha you move on fast."

@Mahlatse29 said:

"If "we move" was a person."

@Gratuity_za said:

"If it doesn't work out, we dust ourselves up & try again."

@muzikayise said:

"Yooh! You Guys Ask People for Friendship...That's too formal for Me. It's Easy to Just Say "Woza kwam."

@MMagooda said:

"Eh, Dr you are to quick to jump into the next relationship. You need serious help."

