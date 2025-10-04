Orlando Pirates have booked their place in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, where they will take on another top side before making it into the group stage.

The Buccaneers advanced in style after thrashing Lioli 7-0 on aggregate in the opening round and head into the next stage riding an impressive eight-match winning streak across all competitions.

The Soweto giants will now face Congolese side Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the second round preliminary stage of the competition.

Lupopo, meanwhile, secured their progression after holding Al-Merrikh to a goalless draw in Saturday’s return leg, having claimed a 1-0 victory in the first encounter against the Sudanese club.

Pirates will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the first leg on October 18, 2025 before hosting Lupopo in the return fixture at Orlando Stadium a week later.

Source: Briefly News