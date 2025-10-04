Orlando Pirates are through to the next round of the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup after defeating Siwelele FC in the Round of 16 on Saturday afternoon

Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi found the back of the net in the closing stages of the match to earn the Soweto giants the deserved win over Lehlohonolo Seema's men

The Sea Robbers are now unbeaten in their last eight games, winning all the matches and keeping clean sheets

Orlando Pirates edged past Siwelele with a narrow 1-0 victory in their Carling Knockout Round of 16 clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

South African international Mbekezeli Mbokazi scored a stunner late in the match to give the Sea Robbers the deserved win over Siwelele on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Orlando Pirates are tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition this season ahead of defending champions Magesi FC and finalist Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates beat Siwelele in the Carling Knockout

Aiming for their eighth straight win and a clean sheet, Pirates had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first five minutes. However, Evidence Makgopa’s penalty struck the post — much to the relief of goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu.

The Buccaneers dominated the first half, carving out numerous chances, but it was the visitors who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Grant Margeman unleashed a powerful long-range strike that narrowly missed Sipho Chaine’s near post.

The first half ended goalless, but the Sea Robbers were the better side in terms of possession.

With the game still goalless at halftime, Abdeslam Ouaddou opted for a tactical switch, introducing the more attack-minded Abdoulaye Mariko in place of Sihle Nduli in midfield in the second half.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, neither side had created any clear-cut chances, and the game became increasingly cagey.

By the hour mark, both Abdeslam Ouaddou and Lehlohonolo Seema made multiple substitutions, with Vincent Pule and Chibuike Ohizu coming on to replace the ineffective Samukelo Zwane and Samir Nurkovic.

Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng was injured and was replaced by Kamogelo Sebelebele, with Tshegofatso Mabasa also coming on as the Bucs continued to search for a goal.

The visitors began to gain the upper hand in the closing stages of the game, though both teams had opportunities to clinch victory.

The breakthrough finally came three minutes before the 90-minute mark when Mbokazi unleashed a thunderous strike from distance, sending the ball into the back of the net and Orlando Stadium into wild celebration.

Source: Briefly News