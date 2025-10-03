The 2025-26 Carling Knockout Cup has kicked off with most of the first round games taking place this weekend.

Magesi FC are the defending champions of the competition after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final last season. The Black Crocodiles have been struggling with their form in the Betway Premiership but will hope to retain the title for another year.

A sports journalist has shared his thoughts about competitions while also naming his favourites to win it.

Favourites to win Carling Knockout Cup

Sports journalist Uche Anuma has aired his views about the Carling Knockout competition, and also commented on the upcoming games this weekend, including Kaizer Chiefs' clash against Stellenboscch and Orlando Pirates against Siwele FC.

"It is going to be a completely different tournament in contrast to last season, where Magesi FC won the competition to the surprise of many including me," he said.

"I think big teams will take the competition more serious than last season, and the first round is already coming with different top games including the mouthwatering tie between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.

"I think Magesi FC will find it hard to defend their title this year, but there are still some team who can cause an upset for the other big sides."

Anuma also named favourites to win while ignoring last year's finalist Mamelodi Sundowns from his list.

"I think the favourites for this year's Carling Knockouts are Orlando Pirates and the winner between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC," he added.

"Pirates are well-grounded in cup games, and it's been like that for close to four seasons, and they are my forefront favourites.

"If one of Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch didn't face Pirates before the final, I expect them to pose a threat to the Sea Robbers chances of winning the competition.

"I am still skeptical about Sundowns when it comes to cup competition, recently they've been more focused on league and the CAF Champions League than other tournaments."

Source: Briefly News